Wilton police: Man raises fists to officers after vehicle crash

A North Haven man is alleged to have been driving under the influence when he was involved in a crash with another vehicle on June 29.

Police arrived at approximately 3:41 p.m. at Nod Hill Road, near Branchbrook Road, where they said Michael Kraspryki, 55, of Cotton Tail Lane in North Haven, had been driving a 2006 Ford 350 pickup truck south in the northbound lane of Nod Hill Road. According to police, Kraspryki’s truck hit a northbound SUV head-on, causing minor injuries to all involved. The occupants of the SUV were not taken to the hospital.

According to the investigating officers, in plain sight at Kraspryki’s feet was a 375ml bottle of vodka. They report there was a heavy odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath, his eyes were glassy and bloodshot, and that Krasprycki admitted to ingesting two narcotic pills and drinking alcohol.

While EMS responders were assisting him out of his truck, Krasprycki, police said he made two fists, raised them to up to his face, squared his body to an officer, and took a fighting stance. The officer told Krasprycki to lower his fists, and had to subdue him using a wrist lock, then placed him in handcuffs, according to the police report.

Due to injuries sustained in the crash, only the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test of the standardized field sobriety tests could be performed. This test involves the officer holding a small object approximately 12 inches from a person’s nose and moving it from side to side. The subjects follow the object while keeping their head still.

Krasprycki was taken to Norwalk Hospital for his injuries. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, interfering, threatening, as well as traffic violations. He was released on a promise to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on July 30.