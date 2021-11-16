Wilton police HQ tour highlights poor conditions at station
1 of30
One small office is shared by Officer David Hartman and another department member.
J.D. Freda / Hearst Connecticut Media
2 of30
The department’s large meeting room in the basement of the building.
J.D. Freda / Hearst Connecticut Media
4 of30
There are various sections of the department where large bundles of loose wires, such as these pictured, can be seen.
J.D. Freda / Hearst Connecticut Media
5 of30
Some of the ceiling panels are covered with “quick fixes.”
J.D. Freda / Hearst Connecticut Media
7 of30
Some drop ceiling panels are destroyed, damaged or stained by past water damage incidents.
J.D. Freda / Hearst Connecticut Media
8 of30
One of the garages in the rear of the building doubles as a site to store equipment.
J.D. Freda / Hearst Connecticut Media
10 of30
The processing room with a small temporary holding cell.
J.D. Freda / Hearst Connecticut Media
11 of30
Officer David Hartman gives a tour of the holding cells to the public.
J.D. Freda / Hearst Connecticut Media
13 of30
Two of the four holding cells located on the main floor of the Wilton Police Department.
J.D. Freda / Hearst Connecticut Media
14 of30
The entrance to the processing area just inside the front doors of the facility.
J.D. Freda / Hearst Connecticut Media
16 of30
A Wilton Police Department vehicle.
J.D. Freda / Hearst Connecticut Media
17 of30
The records room in the basement of the headquarters, which also houses two gun safes.
J.D. Freda / Hearst Connecticut Media
19 of30
The holding cells and their configuration make it tough to separate men and women being processed in the facility.
J.D. Freda / Hearst Connecticut Media
20 of30
One of the electrical rooms located in the basement which Hartman said is a “tight fit” when repair work needs to be done.
J.D. Freda / Hearst Connecticut Media
22 of30
The five women’s lockers for the department. If another female officer is hired, additional space will have to be made by moving the filing cabinet.
J.D. Freda / Hearst Connecticut Media
23 of30
The male officers’ locker room.
J.D. Freda / Hearst Connecticut Media
25 of30
The bathroom, consisting of just two showers, for the male officers.
J.D. Freda / Hearst Connecticut Media
26 of30
The new building proposes better spacing in the locker room areas.
J.D. Freda / Hearst Connecticut Media
28 of30
The firing range has not been used in years and now is used as storage.
J.D. Freda / Hearst Connecticut Media
29 of30
Boxes pile high in the once-used firing range in the basement of the building.
J.D. Freda / Hearst Connecticut Media
30 of30
WILTON — Water damage stains, bundles of loose wire and small jail cells. These were some of the things Wilton residents saw while touring the town police department on Saturday, weeks before a special town vote to determine the future of the building.
The goal of the tour was for residents to understand the working conditions of the department prior to deciding in January whether to invest in a new headquarters.
