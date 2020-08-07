Wilton police: Five from NYC accused of using stolen credit cards at Stop & Shop

Three men and two juveniles, all from Brooklyn, N.Y., were arrested by Wilton police on July 31, in the parking lot of Stop & Shop at 5 River Road.

Police responded at 7 p.m. to a report alleging several individuals were involved in credit card fraud. The scheme, according to the police report, involved use of a stolen credit cards to make inexpensive purchases and then request cash back on each transaction.

Police found the suspects in a rental vehicle in the parking lot, where, according to the report, they saw marijuana in plain view and also detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A search, police said, revealed 12 suspected stolen/counterfeit credit and/or debit cards, approximately one ounce of marijuana, 14 cell phones, receipts from cash-back transactions, and $15,243 in cash.

The three men arrested were Chadrick Wellington Henry, 18, of Lennox Road in Brooklyn; Orlando Patel, 18, of Foster Avenue in Brooklyn; and Jermaine Stewart, 31, of East 53rd Street in Brooklyn. They and the two juveniles were charged with identity theft, 3rd degree; larceny, 4th degree; and other related charges.

The youths are to appear in Juvenile Court on Aug. 11.

The adults were each assessed a $2,000 bond and all are to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Aug. 11.

A similar arrest involving a cash-back scheme at the same Stop & Shop occurred on July 27.