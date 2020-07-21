Wilton police: Erratic driving nets Norwalk woman a DUI charge

Donna McDougall Donna McDougall Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton police: Erratic driving nets Norwalk woman a DUI charge 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Wilton police received a report of a car being driven erratically, south on Danbury Road near Ridgefield Road, on July 10 at approximately 1:06 a.m.

An officer stopped a 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 on Danbury Road near Grumman Hill Road, after seeing it operating erratically, police said.

According to police, the driver, Donna McDougall, 59, of Tierney Street in Norwalk, failed to perform field sobriety tests to standard and was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence of alchohol and/or drugs. Police said she refused to give a breathalyzer test.

McDougall was released on a promise to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Aug. 4.