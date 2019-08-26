Wilton police: Environmental canvassers coming

The Citizens Campaign for the Environment will be conducting its annual door-to-door canvass in Wilton a few days a week in September and October. The hours will be weekdays from 4 to 9 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

The canvass will consist of petitioning, a letter-writing campaign, and fundraising. With a branch in New Haven, the Citizens Campaign for the Environment focuses on water protection, toxins and recycling, open space and wildlife habitat, climate change and energy policy.

The Citizens Campaign for the Environment is an approved 501(c)4 nonprofit organization and is registered with the state Department of Consumer Protection as a public charity. As such it is exempt from the town’s peddling and soliciting ordinance, police said.

However, each day the organization is in town, police will be receive the names of individuals who will be canvassing along with where they will be.