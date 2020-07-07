Wilton police: Enfield driver four times over legal limit

WILTON — An Enfield woman turned herself in to Wilton police on a warrant for an incident that occurred March 4.

According to police, Olivia Lawlor, 25, of Fox Hill Lane in Enfield, was driving on Belden Hill Road at about 6:52 p.m. on March 4 when her car crashed into a mailbox. She was taken and admitted to Norwalk Hospital.

Police suspected she might have been impaired and obtained a search warrant for her toxicology records. Police report the records indicated a blood alcohol content of 0.34, more than four times the legal limit of 0.08.

When Lawlor surrendered to police on July 5, she was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. She was released on a promise to appear at Norwalk Superior Court on July 30.