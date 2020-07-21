Wilton police: Driver is nearly three times over legal limit

WILTON — Wilton police stopped a 2011 Chevrolet Express 1500 after seeing it cross the double-yellow line and white fog line in the area of Danbury Road and Seeley Road on July 18 at 10:44 p.m.

According to police the driver, Hector Arnoldo Ortiz-Calate, 31, of North Street in Danbury, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. His blood alcohol content measured 0.2219 and 0.2129, over the legal limit of 0.08, police said.

Police charged Ortiz-Calate with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He posted a $260 bond and is due in Norwalk Superior Court on Aug. 6.