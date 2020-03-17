Wilton police: Danbury woman flees after crash

Danielle Eanniello Danielle Eanniello Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton police: Danbury woman flees after crash 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — A Danbury woman tried to flee from police after crashing her car into a stone wall on March 10, according to Wilton police.

Police said they received a 911 call at 7:05 p.m. about a car traveling north on Danbury Road “swerving all over the roadway.” A second 911 caller reported seeing the car cross southbound traffic and crash into a stone wall.

Police said when they arrived a pedestrian reported a female driver fleeing on foot and running toward the rear of the property at 475 Danbury Road.

Police said they found Danielle Eanniello, 27, of Eugene Lane in Danbury, behind a barn on the property with numerous scratches on her legs. They said she admitted to trying to flee into the woods and that she cut her legs in a patch of thorns. Police said she also admitted to drinking alcohol before driving and to crashing into the wall.

After failing to perform field sobriety tests to standard, she was taken to police headquarters where breath tests measured her blood alcohol level at 0.1707 and 0.1585, above the legal limit of 0.08.

She was charged with driving under the influence, evading responsibility with property damage, and failure to drive right on a curve.

She posted $250 bond and has a court date of March 20 at Norwalk Superior court.