Grieving Norwalk husband accused of driving drunk with kids in truck — twice

WILTON — A Norwalk man was caught driving drunk with his children in the car twice this month, according to police, but his attorney claims there’s more to the story that puts his client’s alleged actions into context.

Attorney Allan Friedman said his client, 62-year-old John Deacy, has struggled this December, which marks one year since his wife died of cancer.

“This time of the year with the holidays and it being his wedding anniversary and the one-year anniversary of his wife’s death, combined with being alone for the holidays, has led to him making some poor decisions,” Friedman said Monday.

However, Friedman said those circumstances do not justify Deacy’s actions, but he feels it puts them into context.

“This familial tragedy and his wife’s suffering have had a serious impact on him,” Friedman said.

Following his second arrest this weekend, Deacy voluntarily checked himself into “an intensive alcohol treatment program,” Friedman said.

Deacy’s recent arrest occurred in Wilton on Saturday — just one day after he was supposed to be arraigned for his first arrest. However, the court appearance was pushed to January.

Wilton police said they pulled over Deacy’s pickup truck on Danbury Road and found his sons — ages 10 and 13 — inside the vehicle along with 11 empty “nip” bottles of vodka.

Police said a passing motorist reported seeing Deacy driving erratically on Danbury Road near Olmstead Hill Road around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police said an officer pulled over Deacy’s Ford F150 pickup near Catalpa Road after seeing his truck fail to stay in the proper lane.

Deacy, who is accused of leaving the scene of a drunken driving accident earlier this month in Norwalk, had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, slurred speech and glassy, bloodshot eyes when he was pulled over this weekend, Wilton police said.

When asked to get out and walk to the back of his truck, police said Deacy lost his balance several times and nearly fell over. Police said Deacy failed field sobriety tests.

In addition to the empty 50-milliliter bottles, police said they found an empty 200-milliliter bottle of vodka in Deacy’s inside jacket pocket.

Family members were contacted to take custody of the boys and the state Department of Children and Families is conducting an investigation.

Deacy, of Lorena Street, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs and DUI with children under 18. He was also cited for traffic violations, including operating a motor vehicle without registration and without insurance.

Deacy refused chemical testing and was released on $2,500 bond.

Deacy is also facing driving under the influence with a minor in the vehicle, evading responsibility, driving without minimum insurance and failure to obey traffic controls for a Dec. 6 accident in Norwalk.

Norwalk police said Deacy caused an accident when he ran a red light at East Avenue and Winfield Street. Police said Deacy, who had his two children and a third teen inside the car, fled the scene and was later arrested at his home.

Lt. Terry Blake said police found a brown paper bag with four bottles of flavored vodka, one of which was empty, inside Deacy’s vehicle.

Deacy has been scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 2 and 3 for the two cases.