Wilton police: DUI — nearly 4 times the legal limit — twice

Jose Merino-mejia Jose Merino-mejia Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department

A man who gave police two addresses — one in Norwalk and one in Weston — is facing multiple charges of drinking while driving and driving under the influence after police stopped him twice last week.

Police received a 911 call at 6:41 p.m. on Sept. 9, reporting a silver GMC truck was crossing the double-yellow lines and driving into oncoming traffic. Police stopped the truck on Danbury Road near Westport Road.

According to police, the driver, Jose Merino-Mejia, 42, who said he lived at Lexington Avenue in Norwalk, exhibited signs of being under the influence of alcohol and was unable to perform field sobriety tests to standard.

Police said a search of the truck revealed an open and still cold Coors Light beer in the center console, approximately half full, and six beers still remaining in a 12-pack of Coors Light beer. According to the police report, a receipt showing the 12-pack had been purchased a few hours earlier was found. Police said Merino-Mejia’s blood-alcohol content measured 0.3070, above the legal limit of 0.08.

Two days later, on Sept. 11 at 8:06 p.m., police were dispatched to the same intersection, after a 911 call reported a silver GMC truck being driven erratically. This time, police said Merino-Mejia gave an address of Newtown Turnpike in Weston.

According to police, Merino-Mejia exhibited signs of being under the influence of alcohol and was unable to perform field sobriety tests to standard. Police said a search of the truck revealed an open and still cold can of Coors Light beer in the center console, approximately one-quarter full, a 12-pack of Coors Light beer with 10 cans remaining and an open bottle of Bacardi rum.

The police report indicated Merino-Mejia’s blood-alcohol content was 0.3068.

For the first arrest, Merino-Mejia was issued a promise to appear. For the second arrest, he was released to a friend on a $500 bond. For both arrests, he is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on Oct. 6.