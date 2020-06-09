Wilton police: DUI charged after vodka, hard seltzer, found in car

WILTON — A New York woman was stopped by police after they said her car failed to stay in its lane on Danbury Road.

A Wilton police officer was stationed in the driveway of Allen’s Meadow on June 2 when she saw a 2011 Subaru Legacy with New York plates traveling southbound on Danbury Road near Cannon Road. According to the officer, the car failed to stay in its lane and she conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, who was alone in the car, was identified as 33-year-old Katie L. Mallon of Stormville, N.Y.

Police said Mallon spoke with slurred speech and had glassy eyes. The police report indicates a partially emptied 50 mL Ciroc vodka “nip” bottle and a 12-oz. White Claw hard seltzer were found in the car. According to police, Mallon did not perform field sobriety tests to standard and was taken into custody at about 12:41 a.m. She refused a breath test, police said.

She was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and drinking while operating a motor vehicle. She was released on a promise to appear and given a court date of July 22.