Wilton police: DUI arrest with kids in car, $212,000 embezzlement

Wilton police made a DUI arrest and another for forgery.

DUI with kids in car

According to police, a New Canaan man, who was found walking along a roadway with three other individuals, crashed his 2020 Porsche Taycan into a group of trees in the area of Deforest Lane and Forest Lane.

The 42-year-old was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs and operating a motor vehicle with a child passenger while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. There were two passengers in the car who were 14 years old, police said. He was also charged with evading responsibility and several traffic violations.

He was released on a promise to appear and is due in Norwalk Superior Court on Dec. 17.

Forgery

A Redding man posted a $150,000 bond after surrendering on an arrest warrant issued by Stamford Superior Court charging him with first-degree larceny, first-degree ID theft, and third-degree forgery, Wilton police said.

According to police, a local employer reported on Feb. 20, 2020, they suspected the 53-year-old of embezzling funds. Police said an investigation that involved multiple search warrants revealed the accused allegedly embezzled approximately $212,000 from his employer between 2018 and 2020.

He is due in Norwalk Superior Court on Nov. 23.

Found

A car key and key chain were found on the sidewalk along Danbury Road on Oct. 16.

A key fob on a key ring was found on Oct. 15 on Chestnut Hill Road near Dudley Road. Reference case 20-10861.

These items may be claimed upon identification at Wilton police headquarters at 240 Danbury Road. For information, call 203-834-6260.