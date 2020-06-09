Wilton police: Car loses bumper and tire, driver cited for DUI

WILTON — The driver of a car that lost its bumper, wheel wells and a tire was arrested by police for driving under the influence.

Police responded to a report of a car driving off the pavement on Warncke Road at approximately 10:20 p.m.on June 6. What they found was a front bumper plate with a Connecticut registration.

Shortly thereafter, police found a 2015 Honda Accord with the same registration parked further down the road. According to the report, the entire front bumper and front wheel wells were missing and the front right tire had come off the rim.

In the driver’s seat was Olivia Morawski of West 46th Street in New York City, according to police. She was alone in the car, they said.

According to the report, Morawski showed signs of impairment and did not perform field sobriety tests to standard. In her car were three White Claw alcoholic beverages, two of which were empty, police said. Morawski refused a breathalyzer test, police said, and was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and evading responsibility with property damage. Due to the damage to the car, it had to be towed.

Morawski posted $260 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on July 30.