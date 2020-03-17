Wilton police: Bridgeport woman under the influence

WILTON — A Bridgeport woman’s failure to keep right on a curve while driving northbound on Ridgefield Road resulted in an arrest for driving under the influence.

Police stopped Rebecca Falandys, 43, of Church Street in Bridgeport at about 3:30 a.m. on March 15.

Police determined she was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and brought her to police headquarters where a blood alcohol test showed a level of 0.2001, above the legal limit of 0.08. She was charged with driving under the influence, driving without minimum insurance, and a traffic violation.

She was released on $250 bond and is due in Norwalk Superior Court on March 30.