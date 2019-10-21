Wilton police: Bridgeport man accused of stealing, forging checks

A Bridgeport man was arrested for larceny and forgery after being brought to Wilton police headquarters by Connecticut state police on Oct. 8, at 6:24 p.m.

State police brought in Randolph Pettway, 35, of Elizabeth Street in Bridgeport, on an active arrest warrant. He is accused of stealing checks from a Wilton home in October 2018 and then forging them to take $7,000 from the victim’s bank account.

Pettway was charged with larceny third degree and two counts of forgery in the third degree.

He was released on a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Oct. 29.