Wilton police: Breach of peace, child in car

Breach of peace

A incident between a visitor to the Greens at Cannondale and an employee there resulted in a Norwalk man being charged with breach of peace.

According to police, they responded to the Greens at 435 Danbury Road at 10:48 a.m. on Feb. 23 to investigate the alleged incident.

Adrian Salvin, 49, of Goodrow Street in Norwalk, visited his mother who is a resident at the Greens. Salvin allegedly got upset about the care his mother was receiving and became aggressive toward an assistant care aide, police said. The aide felt threatened and reported the incident to police and requested charges be pressed. Salvin went to police headquarters and was issued a misdemeanor summons for breach of peace. He was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to be in Norwalk Superior Court on March 10.

Child left in car

A Fairfield woman is facing charges for leaving her child unsupervised in a car.

Police were called to the parking lot of Naked Greens at 239 Danbury Road at about 2:08 p.m. on Feb. 27, for a report of a child left unattended in a motor vehicle. When officers arrived they met with the complainant who said she witnessed a woman walk into Naked Greens, leaving her child in the car for five to eight minutes.

Police investigated and charged Lucimar Alves, 39, of Beaver Street in Fairfield, with leaving a child unsupervised in a motor vehicle. She was released on a promise to appear and is due at Norwalk Superior Court on March 10.