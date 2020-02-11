https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Wilton-police-Bethel-man-faces-weapons-charge-15047709.php
Wilton police: Bethel man faces weapons charge
Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department
Weapons charge
WILTON — A Bethel man was arrested on a weapons charge after he was seen behind the Bruce Bennett Service Center on Danbury Road at 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 10.
Pedro Reynoso, 50, of Durant Street in Bethel, was seen manipulating a pile of tires behind the building, according to a police report. Police said they discovered Reynoso’s license was suspended and he was found to have a realistic-looking metal BB gun in the center console of his vehicle.
He was charged with having a weapon in his vehicle, trespassing, and operating a motor vehicle under suspension. He was given a $10,000 bond and is to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Feb. 20.
