Wilton police: Bethel man faces weapons charge

WILTON — A Bethel man was arrested on a weapons charge after he was seen behind the Bruce Bennett Service Center on Danbury Road at 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 10.

Pedro Reynoso, 50, of Durant Street in Bethel, was seen manipulating a pile of tires behind the building, according to a police report. Police said they discovered Reynoso’s license was suspended and he was found to have a realistic-looking metal BB gun in the center console of his vehicle.

He was charged with having a weapon in his vehicle, trespassing, and operating a motor vehicle under suspension. He was given a $10,000 bond and is to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Feb. 20.