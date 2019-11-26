Wilton police: $10,000 bond for failure to appear in court

Lance Dewindt Lance Dewindt Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton police: $10,000 bond for failure to appear in court 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Bail enforcement agents brought a Norwalk man to Wilton police headquarters on Nov. 22 after he failed to appear in court.

Lance E. Dewindt, 29, of Flax Hill Road in Norwalk, was brought to police headquarters for failure to appear in court regarding his arrest last December on charges of interfering with a police officer and possession of a controlled substance, which the police report indicates was cocaine.

He was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Dec. 2.