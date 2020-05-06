Wilton plans to open summer camp, tennis courts, fields

WILTON — In an effort to conform to state guidelines on reopenings, Wilton’s Parks & Recreation Department is planning a summer camp program. Openings at town tennis courts and fields are also in the works.

“How camps will be allowed to operate will not be available until May 15,” First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said in a message on the town’s website.

But, she said, Parks and Recreation Director Steve Pierce and his team have begun to plan for the summer camp based on preliminary information.

“This year’s summer camp program will be smaller and different than previous summers. Expectations are that campers will be separated in groups of no more than 10 and swimming at Merwin Meadows will not be included, as it does not allow for proper social distancing,” she said.

“Pierce and his team understand the importance of camp as both childcare and as an opportunity for children to socialize, and are committed to providing the best experience possible, within the new constraints,” Vanderslice said.

Public use of town recreational facilities are on the horizon as well. First up for reopening are the tennis courts at Wilton High School.

“Later this week, Steve and team will be rolling out restricted use of a limited number of Wilton High School tennis courts. Using the department’s e-Trak system, residents will sign up, a day in advance, for one hour of court time, comprised of 45 minutes of playing time and 15 minutes for entering and exiting the court in a manner that ensures the safety of other players. Initially, play will be restricted to singles played between family members. The rules of play, which will be similar to those recommended by the USTA, will be provided upon registration and posted at the courts. Look for further details over the next day or two,” Vanderslice said.

If use of the tennis courts proceeds smoothly, she said, additional high school facilities, Stadium track, Stadium field and softball and baseball fields, will be made available through registration. Monitors will be present at each facility and registration will be limited to Wilton residents.

Coronavirus hospitalizations

As towns across the state are working on plans to reopen businesses and facilities in light of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Hospitalizations in Fairfield County increased by 12 patients to 519, ending a 12-day decline. Statewide hospitalizations also increased by 36 patients to 1,500.

The coronavirus count in Wilton is up to 163. Statewide, there are 30,621 laboratory-confirmed cases, with 12,360 in Fairfield County. There are 368 cases not yet been assigned to a municipality .

The number of deaths in the state has risen to 2,633. Wilton’s count remains at 31.

