Wilton plans to get ahead of 5G rollout

WILTON — With a year-old regional task force continuing its examination of the imminent 5G changeover, town officials want to get ahead of trying to control what aspects they can.
The technology of 5G represents the next generation of broadband cellular networks, which started rolling out last year in urban areas around the world. While it’s underway to become standard implementation, some people still harbor concerns about social and economic impacts, as well as an increased capacity for privacy surveillance through the technology.