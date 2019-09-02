Wilton plans 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Members of the Wilton Fire Department salute during last year's Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony held on Sept. 11, 2018.

Wilton Firefighters Local 2233 and the Wilton Fire Dept. will hold their annual remembrance ceremony to honor the Wilton residents and all emergency responders who were killed in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m., at fire headquarters, 236 Danbury Road.

The community is invited to join Wilton firefighters, police officers, EMS responders, family members and friends in paying tribute to those lost on that day not only in New York City but also in Shanksville, Pa., and at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

The ceremony will take place by the 9/11 Memorial Monument in front of fire headquarters, created as a tribute to the five Wilton residents as well as all citizens and emergency workers who lost their lives that fateful September day.

Invited to speak are First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice, acting Fire Chief Herald, Police Chief John Lynch, and Father Reggie Norman of Our Lady of Fatima Church.

The ceremony usually concludes by 11, and will be followed by refreshments and reflections at fire headquarters.