Wilton planners will discuss zoning changes July 8

The Planning and Zoning Commission has scheduled a special work session for 7:15 p.m. on July 8 via Zoom to discuss updating zoning regulations. The meeting is in the minutes of the June 22 meeting but as of June 29, it was not on the town website calendar.

The commission is seeking to encourage development with an eye toward community gathering spaces, more attractive streetscapes, and highlighting the Norwalk River. Increased housing diversity along Danbury Road and in Wilton Center is also under consideration.

The commission is expected to develop a list of priorities at this first meeting.