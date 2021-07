The Town of Wilton has updated the roads on its paving schedule.

The roads are part of the town’s proposed 2021 Calendar Year Paving program.

Roads under the “Roads to be Scheduled” column indicate that work has not started, but are proposed to be included in this year’s 2021, paving program weather permitting, according to information from the town.

Roads under the “Roads in Progress” column indicate that drainage improvements have begun, and milling/paving work will follow. Road surfaces on these prepped roads may have raised structures until they are paved.

“Roads completed” are roads that have been completed.

Drivers are asked to travel on the roads with caution.

The town will provide updates about the work. Drivers are also asked to monitor the updates through the town’s website, and contact the town’s Department of Public Works at (203) 563-0152.

Paving may vary due to inclement weather.

Visit https://www.wiltonct.org/sites/g/files/vyhlif4046/f/news/2021_paving_status_7-16-21.pdf about the roads related to the work.