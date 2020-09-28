Wilton pastor holds conversation to cope with isolation

Rev. Shannon A. White is holding a Zoom conversation to help people cope with isolation issues they are having during the coronavirus pandemic. Rev. Shannon A. White is holding a Zoom conversation to help people cope with isolation issues they are having during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton pastor holds conversation to cope with isolation 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — One of the challenges people are facing during the pandemic is isolation.

To help deepen connections with family and friends, Stay At Home in Wilton is hosting “Conversations and Connections During Isolation” with the Reverend Shannon A. White on Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 3 to 4 p.m.

Rev. White is pastor of the Wilton Presbyterian Church. She is an Emmy-nominated TV journalist, author of the “Invisible Conversation Series,” and a member of Stay at Home’s Advisory Board.

The discussion is open to the public via Zoom. RSVP at 203-762-2600. Attendees will receive an invitation and Zoom line via email upon reservation.