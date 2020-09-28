https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Wilton-pastor-holds-conversation-to-cope-with-15602678.php
Wilton pastor holds conversation to cope with isolation
WILTON — One of the challenges people are facing during the pandemic is isolation.
To help deepen connections with family and friends, Stay At Home in Wilton is hosting “Conversations and Connections During Isolation” with the Reverend Shannon A. White on Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 3 to 4 p.m.
Rev. White is pastor of the Wilton Presbyterian Church. She is an Emmy-nominated TV journalist, author of the “Invisible Conversation Series,” and a member of Stay at Home’s Advisory Board.
The discussion is open to the public via Zoom. RSVP at 203-762-2600. Attendees will receive an invitation and Zoom line via email upon reservation.
