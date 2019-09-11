Wilton parents invited to avoid ‘college frenzy’ stress

Senior year in high school brings many joys and stresses to students and their families, but one that looms largest in fall is the college selection process, for this is when the rubber meets the road and kids have to figure out where they will apply.

With that application comes standardized tests, essays, resumes, college visits and more.

The process can be overwhelming and the pressure associated with it may create negative fallout such as ruptured relationships and high levels of stress and anxiety. But it does not have to be this way.

Clinical psychologist Susan Bauerfeld, Ph.D., and college consultant Victoria Hirsch will offer a program — College Frenzy 2.0: How to Manage and Minimize the Stress — on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m., at Wilton Library.

“Parents tell us that they find this popular presentation reassuring and helpful, and that it helps them to change their attitude about the process from one of fear and anxiety to one of curiosity and positivity,” says Genevieve Eason, of Wilton Youth Council. “Susan and Victoria have revised it this year and we are looking forward to a great discussion of the excitement and emotional challenges of the college application process.”

Bauerfeld and Hirsh will offer tips, strategies and suggestions for viewing the college process as a natural next step in a student’s development and for managing the process in ways that foster resilience and relationships rather than discord and despair.

A follow-up discussion is being offered on Oct. 7 at 10:30 a.m., also at the library. Participants are invited to bring their questions for an informal conversation based on the presentation.

Registration is required for the follow-up discussion, as a minimum of 25 participants is required for the program to run.

This is a free event recommended for parents of eighth to 12th graders. All adults are welcome to attend. Registration is recommended at www.wiltonlibrary.org/events or 203-762-6334.

Email Genevieve Eason at geason@wiltonyouth.org with questions.

The program is sponsored by Wilton Youth Council, SPED*NET Wilton, Wilton Presbyterian Church, Wilton Library and Wilton Youth Services.