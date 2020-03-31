Wilton parent support group goes online

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Child and Adolescent Network offers two monthly support groups each month, one of which is in Wilton.

Because group meetings are not allowed at this time, both groups are meeting online via Zoom.

The meetings are for parents of children and adolescents, under 21,with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues. The meetings are free, confidential, safe and led by trained and certified volunteers who themselves have had personal experiences raising children with these concerns.

The meetings are a place to speak freely and be understood without embarrassment or the fear of being judged or treated differently.

One meeting begins the first 1st Monday of each month. The next online meeting will begin 10 a.m., April 6.

To join the meeting, go to https://bit.ly/2URMPn8. The meeting ID is 596 783 943 and the password is 024327.

The next meeting of the group that would normally meet at the G&B Cultural Center on the third Monday of the month will begin at 10 a.m. on April 20.

To join the meeting, go to https://bit.ly/2UuQatG. The meeting ID is 771 786 639 and the password is 559907.

editor@wiltonbulletin.com