Wilton ‘paddle’ duo primed for national championships

Platform tennis pros Amy Shay of Wilton, left, and Cynthia Dardis of the Lake Club, will team up in the American Platform Tennis Association Men’s and Women’s National Championships, March 5-8, at club’s around the county. less Platform tennis pros Amy Shay of Wilton, left, and Cynthia Dardis of the Lake Club, will team up in the American Platform Tennis Association Men’s and Women’s National Championships, March 5-8, at club’s ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton ‘paddle’ duo primed for national championships 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Wilton’s Amy Shay, platform tennis pro at the Woodway Country Club in Darien, and her longtime doubles partner Cynthia Dardis, platform tennis pro at the Lake Club of Wilton, will team up this weekend at the American Platform Tennis Association Men’s and Women’s National Championships, March 5-8.

The host club is the Country Club of Darien, but matches will be played at 34 additional clubs and facilities throughout the county, including the Wilton YMCA. More than 500 players are expected from all over the country — 128 men’s doubles teams and 128 women’s doubles teams — for a weekend of platform tennis at its highest level. Fans are welcome to watch the action at no charge.

Shay and Dardis are ranked No. 3 in the country in women’s competition. They’ve been steamrolling through tournaments this year, recently winning their fifth consecutive Women’s 50+ Nationals in Scarsdale, N.Y., in January and capturing the APTA Women’s Midwesterns in Cincinnati, Ohio, also in January.

The last time the national championships took place in the region was 2016 and Dardis and Shay were finalists. For more information on draws, match times and broadcasts, visit platformtennis.org.