Wilton opens cooling center at high school field house

WILTON — With a heat advisory in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday, Wilton has opened a cooling center at the high school’s field house at 395 Danbury Road. The center is for residents only.

The field house will be open to 50 walk-ins until 5:45 p.m. this evening.

The field house will reopen Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 8:45 a.m.

Residents may sign up for a two-hour period on the Parks and Recreation e-trak registration system. At least 25 of the 50 available slots for each time period will be reserved for walk-ins.

Those coming to field house must wear a mask or face covering and complete a short, contact information form.

Water may be brought in, but no food is allowed. Whatever is carried in, must be carried out. There is no garbage available.

Those with COVID symptoms are asked to stay home.

Temperatures are expected to soar into the low to mid-90s across most of Connecticut. With dew points around 70, the resulting heat index values will be in the mid- to upper-90s.

Sunset will provide little relief, with temperatures overnight only falling into the low- to mid-70s across most of the region.

The National Weather Service says daytime temperatures will be in the 90s through Wednesday. The remainder of the week will be in the mid- to upper-80s.