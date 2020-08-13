Wilton online suffrage exhibition developed from Ambler grant

WILTON — The Elizabeth Raymond Ambler Trust has awarded a grant of $9,500 to the Wilton Historical Society.

The funding is being used to develop and present the museum’s first online exhibition, “Citizens At Last: Hannah Ambler, Grace Schenck and the Vote” which will be available on the Historical Society’s website at the end of August.

The exhibition is timed to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote.

“We are extremely grateful to the Ambler Trust for supporting the exhibition, as well as for their flexibility,” said Allison Sanders, the society’s co-director.

The grant was approved just before the pandemic began to spread, and there was an immediate concern that the traditional exhibition the society planned might not be possible.

“We were not even sure the museum would be open to the public — and indeed, we are still closed to visitors. So, we proposed a re-imagining of the exhibition to the Trust, and they were onboard with an online presentation immediately, which gave us a silver lining in an otherwise cloudy situation,” Sanders said.

With the suffrage exhibition online, it will be possible to share it more widely. The format is an easily available resource for the public and Wilton schools.