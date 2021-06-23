Wilton officials: Cider Mill school needs a $600K roof replacement

WILTON — A year after fully replacing five roofs on Wilton Town Hall due to water damage, the town plans to spend more money to replace the roof at Cider Mill Elementary School for similar reasons.
A survey recently completed at the school has revealed a large quadrant of the building’s roof to be in need a full replacement, with other quadrants presenting leakage as well, according to Department of Public Works and Facilities Director Chris Burney, who told the Board of Selectmen of the findings on June 22.