Wilton officials: Cider Mill school needs a $600K roof replacement

WILTON — A year after fully replacing five roofs on Wilton Town Hall due to water damage, the town plans to spend more money to replace the roof at Cider Mill Elementary School for similar reasons.

A survey recently completed at the school has revealed a large quadrant of the building’s roof to be in need a full replacement, with other quadrants presenting leakage as well, according to Department of Public Works and Facilities Director Chris Burney, who told the Board of Selectmen of the findings on June 22.

“To just patch it would not be possible,” he said.

After fielding numerous proposals from roofing contractors, Burney’s department is eyeing a $604,000 offer from the Garland Roofing Company, which also worked on the town hall project last year.

“We are looking at authorizing them to replace the quadrant section,” Burney said. He also told the board that they are looking for Garland to restore the canopy roofing near the student drop-off area.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said the deal is in the process of being finalized.

“We have the money to cover this,” Vanderslice said, detailing that the bonding for these types of town repairs came in at $600,000 and that the town would be able to cover the remaining cost. “If it has to come out of the operating budget, we can do it.”

Burney said the goal is to get a jump on the roof project before major leakage occurs.

Selectwoman Deborah McFadden raised concerns of recent lumber prices increasing nationwide, and asked if the proposed price of the contract would increase. Burney assured her that “this is a fixed price” and that construction supply has begun to see a slight turnaround, with the supply of construction lumber jumping by 30 percent.

Vanderslice said that attorney Doug LaMonte, of Berchem Moses, who helps facilitate many of the town’s business deals through their legal aspects, will be signing off on the contract.