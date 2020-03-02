Wilton nursing agency seeks hospice volunteers

WILTON — Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County is seeking caring and sensitive individuals from Wilton to serve as hospice volunteers. Those who are interested may register to participate in a five-session training course beginning Monday, March 16, and continuing through Friday, March 20.

Training will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. each day at the offices of Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, 22 Danbury Road, in Wilton.

Hospice volunteers visit terminally ill patients in their own communities and provide emotional support, respite care and companionship. In training, hospice volunteers develop the skills they will need to work with patients and families and they are provided with ongoing support and supervision.

“Hospice volunteers play a vital role in supporting our patients and their families,” said Laura Rundell, the nursing agency’s volunteer coordinator. “They help patients live their last days in peace, with dignity and grace. Hospice volunteers also work closely with grieving families to help them through the bereavement process.

“There is a great sense of satisfaction in becoming a hospice volunteer and making a difference in the lives of those in need,” she said.

For more information, or to register for the training course, call Rundell, at 203-834-6341, ext. 316 or email her at lrundell@visitingnurse.net.