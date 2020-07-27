Wilton nursing agency seeks board members

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County serves the community in many ways. Above, nurse Shirley Gonzalez conducts a telehealth visit with a patient. Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County serves the community in many ways. Above, nurse Shirley Gonzalez conducts a telehealth visit with a patient. Photo: Alice Mulligan / Visiting Nurse & Hospice Photo: Alice Mulligan / Visiting Nurse & Hospice Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton nursing agency seeks board members 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County is seeking candidates from Wilton to fill vacancies on its Board of Directors.

The agency is particularly interested in meeting with candidates with experience in legal matters; fundraising; health care leadership; and knowledge, expertise, and understanding of information technology.

The role of volunteer board members includes:

Believing in and advocating for the mission and vision of Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County.

Contributing to the effective operation of the board.

Attending board and committee meetings and actively engaging in those meetings.

Attending and supporting agency fundraising events.

Identifying and cultivating relationships to support the agency.

Contributing personal and professional expertise for the benefit of the agency.

Financially contributing to the agency and assisting in all fundraising efforts.

Those interested in applying should email a resume and letter of interest to Sharon Bradley, president and CEO of the agency at bradleys@visitingnurse.net indicating how their past work and experience qualify them for consideration as a board member. Candidates who most closely meet the current needs of the board will be invited to attend a virtual meeting to receive more detailed information about the agency and the role of board members.

For more information, visit visitingnurse.net.