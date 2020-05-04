Wilton nursing agency offers online bereavement support

WILTON — Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County will offer two, six-week bereavement support groups online to help individuals cope with loss following the death of a loved one.

The Loss of a Loved One support group will meet via Zoom on Tuesday evenings from 7 until 8 p.m. beginning May 5 and continuing through June 9.

The Loss of a Spouse support group will meet via Zoom on Wednesday afternoons from 1 until 2:30 p.m. beginning May 6 and continuing through June 10.

“In these support groups, we will explore the grieving process and the profound sense of personal loss that follows the death of someone close to us,” said Nanette Green, a grief and bereavement counselor with the nursing agency.

“Grief is invisible and often misunderstood. It can be a profoundly lonely experience. This is especially true now during this terrible time of social distancing. These bereavement support groups will help participants gain a deeper understanding of their feelings of grief and loss and begin the process of healing.”

The bereavement support groups are offered free-of-charge and conducted online via Zoom. Those wishing to participate are asked to call Laura Rundell at Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County at 203-834-6341, ext. 316 to pre-register for the group of their choice. The group facilitator will then email the participant with the meeting link.

A non-profit community organization for more than 100 years, Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County provides professional nursing and support services, senior care management, physical rehabilitation, health education, community wellness programs and compassionate hospice and palliative care for children and adults in Wilton and throughout Fairfield County. The agency is committed to remaining open during the pandemic and to providing essential services to its patients, their families and the community. Visit them at www.visitingnurse.net or follow them on Facebook.