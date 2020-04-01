Wilton nurses set up ‘Ask A Nurse’ hotline

WILTON — Faced with the global health crisis right here in our community, Wilton’s Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County has taken extraordinary measures to protect the health and safety of its patients as well as its staff, volunteers and the public.

The nonprofit home healthcare agency — as a member of the Public Health Preparedness Team — is conducting an increased number of telehealth visits and is working with physicians and regional hospital systems to meet the growing healthcare needs of the community.

As an added service, the nursing agency has introduced an “Ask a Nurse” hotline to field inquiries about health concerns. Members of the community are welcome to call 203-834-6341, ext. 500, with their healthcare questions. Questions may also be sent by email to health@visitingnurse.net A nurse will respond to the inquiry as soon as possible.

“This is a challenging time for all of us,” said Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County President and CEO, Sharon Bradley. “Please know that we are here for you. We remain open and will continue to provide essential services to the patients and families in our care.”

A nonprofit community organization for 108 years, Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County provides professional nursing and support services, senior care management, physical rehabilitation, health education, community wellness programs and compassionate hospice and palliative care for children and adults in Wilton and throughout Fairfield County.

To make a donation to the agency’s Emergency COVID-19 Response Fund, visit visitingnurse.net.