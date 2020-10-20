Wilton nurses offer support to cope with loss during the holidays

WILTON - The holiday season can be a particularly challenging time, especially for those who are struggling to cope with grief and loss — and the pandemic has only made this worse. People mourning in seclusion are more likely to experience anxiety, depression and complicated grief.

To help, Wilton’s Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County is sponsoring three online workshops this fall on Getting through the Holiday Season after a Loss.

The workshops will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 until 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 7 until 8:30 p.m., and Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 1 until 2:30 p.m. The online workshops will be offered via Zoom.

The workshops will be facilitated by interfaith minister, the Rev. Varghese Daniel, as well as by Sheila Russo, LCSW, and Nanette Greene, MA, LPC, all grief and bereavement counselors with the nonprofit nursing agency.

“In these workshops we will discuss feelings of grief and sadness that well up particularly during the holiday season,” said Russo. “We will explore ways to promote healing and discuss strategies for coping with stress and loss during this emotionally fraught time of year.”

The workshops are free and open to the public, but advance registration is required. To register, call Stephanie Shaughnessy at 203-762-8958, ext. 316 or email sshaughnessy@visitingnurse.net.

Information: visitingnurse.net.