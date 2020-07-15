Wilton nurse joins counselors at camp this summer

WILTON — Community health nurse Ashley Mills is spending her summer a little differently this year.

Mills, who works for Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, is one of the nurses helping out at Wilton’s Camp Looper & Cool Tots at the Comstock Community Center.

In their role as the public health nurses for Wilton, the agency wants to help keep campers safe and healthy this summer so they can fully enjoy their camp experience despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mills takes the temperatures of the campers and the staff members before they enter the building in the morning. She remains on the grounds and available throughout the day to deal with any suspected COVID cases.

“This has been a challenging time for all of us,” she said. “Having a registered nurse on-site gives the Town of Wilton confidence and it gives parents peace of mind that their children will stay healthy during the eight-week day camp.

“The kids seem to understand about the pandemic,” Mills continued, “but it hasn’t dampened their spirits a bit. They are having a great summer.”

Camp Looper & Cool Tots has room for 80 children entering kindergarten through eighth grade. With their counselors, each group of children is an independent pod, not allowed to interact with any other.

While there is no playground and no going to swim at Merwin Meadows, there are sprinklers, ice cream, pizza and lots of those camp stand-bys: sports, games and arts and crafts.

For more information about Camp Looper & Cool Tots, visit the parks and recreation page at wiltonct.org.

A nonprofit community organization for 108 years, Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County provides skilled nursing and support services, senior care management, physical rehabilitation, health education, community wellness programs and compassionate hospice and palliative care for children and adults in Wilton and throughout Fairfield County. To make a donation to the agency’s Emergency COVID-19 Response Fund, visit www.visitingnurse.net.