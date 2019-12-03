Wilton nonprofits may register for Giving Day 2020

Wilton nonprofit organizations may register now for Fairfield County’s Giving Day, the region’s biggest annual philanthropic event. The event, presented by Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, will take place Feb. 27, 2020.

Nonprofits may register online at FCGives.org. The registration deadline is Feb. 1.

Over the course of 24 hours, nonprofits from Fairfield County’s 23 cities and towns share their stories, create awareness for their missions, and raise much-needed funding to support their causes. Last year, more than $1.7 million was raised for 415 nonprofits with 16,575 total gifts.

Last year, 17 Wilton nonprofits participated, with Music on the Hill receiving the most funds at $27,184.

Organizations that register now may take advantage of online courses and workshops held by the foundation’s Center for Nonprofit Excellence to enhance their digital marketing skills and fundraising success.

Participants will learn specific steps to take and have access to an online library of resources, including a toolkit, instruction videos and more, to create stories for their Giving Day campaign and beyond. Nonprofit organizations receive training via in-person and online workshops to effectively reach new supporters on Giving Day.

Fairfield County’s Giving Day was first initiated in 2014 by the foundation to empower the local nonprofit community and provide any individual the ability to participate in local philanthropy.

For the seventh year in a row, Bank of America is the lead sponsor. Hearst Connecticut Media Group is Giving Day’s media partner for the fourth consecutive year. Other sponsors include Newman’s Own Foundation, Webster Private Bank, Moffly Media; News12 Connecticut; Barrett Outdoor; Star 99.9 and 95.9 The Fox.

For information on sponsorship opportunities, call Rebecca Mandell at 203-750-3241.