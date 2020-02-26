Wilton nonprofits join in on Giving Day

WILTON — Come Thursday, Feb. 27, 15 Wilton nonprofits will be hoping residents are moved to open their digital wallets and make a contribution through Fairfield County’s Giving Day donation marathon.

Back for a seventh year, Giving Day is a 24-hour online event that encourages people to “give where you live.”

Wilton nonprofits that are participating this year are:

SPED*NET.

Wilton Singers.

Trackside, the Teen Center of Wilton.

Stay at Home in Wilton.

Wilton Playshop.

Woodcock Nature Center.

Animals in Distress.

Wilton Go Green.

Ambler Farm.

Bernie & Murcer — Friends fr Life.

Circle of Care for Families with Cancer.

Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation.

Music on the Hill.

Norwalk River Watershed Association.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County.

In addition to benefiting from the donations that are made, each charity has an opportunity to win cash prizes.

The nonprofit that receives the most unique donations will win $20,000. Second place is worth $10,000.

The nonprofit that raises the most money will win $15,000. The second-place finisher will receive $10,000.

The business that has the most employees participating will win $2,000 to donate to one participating nonprofit of their choice. The business that donates the most money will receive $1,000 with which to do the same. Numerous other opportunities to win prize money may be viewed at fcgives.org/prizes.

How it works

The minimum donation is $10, and there is no maximum. Giving Day runs from midnight on Feb. 27 to 11:59 p.m.

Donors may use their credit or debit card to contribute online at FCGives.org. Donations are tax-deuctible and nonrefundable. Each donation will be subject to a 6.2-percent fee to cover administrative, credit-card processing and management fees. Receipts will be emailed by GiveGab.