Wilton, nearby towns all on COVID ‘red alert’

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Wilton and nearby towns, all now placed on 'red alert' status by the state.

WILTON — COVID-19 continues to rise in Wilton, with 11 new cases reported on Nov. 19. That makes 26 cases in the past 72 hours, for a year-to-date total of 417.

The ages for the latest COVID cases range from 18 to 45, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice reported on the town’s website.

She provided the following breakdown of the ages of COVID patients from Nov. 10 through Nov. 19:

Age Range % of New Cases 0-10 9.8% 11-20 24.6% 21-30 14.8% 31-40 8.2% 41-50 16.4% 51-60 14.8% 61-70 8.2% 71-80 1.6% 81+ 1.6%

The 11-20 age group has the largest percentage of new cases of COVID with 24.6 percent. Adults 41-50 have the second most with 16.4 percent.

The increase in cases prompted Wilton Health Director Barry Bogle to advise affected residents and their families to remain in quarantine.

“If one member of your household has tested positive for COVID-19, you and all of your household members are required to remain in quarantine. Do not send your children to school or extra-curricular activities. Stay home,” Bogle said on Monday.

As of Thursday, 145 of Connecticut’s 169 municipalities were placed on “red alert,” including all those within Fairfield County.

Red alert communities are defined as those with a 14-day daily average of 15 or more COVID cases per 100,000 residents.

Of Wilton and nearby towns, Norwalk has the highest 14-daily average with 55 cases per 100,000.

Weston has 39.7 cases, New Canaan, 34.3, Westport 33, Wilton 31.8, Redding 26.6, Darien 26.3, and Ridgefield 20.3.

Statewide, Connecticut has now recorded 99,381 COVID cases after more than 2,300 were reported Thursday with a daily positivity rate of nearly 7 percent. On Thursday, the state reported 24 deaths and 21 new hospitalizations.

With cases surging and the state’s seven-day positivity rate standing at 5.8 percent, Gov. Ned Lamont is urging residents to avoid traveling for Thanksgiving and to limit gatherings to those in their household.

Lamont also announced that all youth sports activities will be suspended until Jan. 19, following a decision this week by the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference to postpone the start of high school winter sports until that date.

Peter Yankowski contributed to this story.