Wilton names new school resource officer

Wilton Police Officer Elise Ackerman was named 2017 Community Officer of the Year by the Wilton Police Department. She has now been assigned as a School Resource Officer. Wilton Police Officer Elise Ackerman was named 2017 Community Officer of the Year by the Wilton Police Department. She has now been assigned as a School Resource Officer. Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton names new school resource officer 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Wilton Patrol Officer Elise Ackerman has been assigned as a school resource officer (SRO). She replaces Officer Diane MacLean who retired Oct. 1.

Ackerman has been with the Wilton Police Department since 2014. She was named the department’s 2017 Community Officer of the Year.

Ackerman will start her new position in spring 2020 following SRO training, according to Wilton Police Chief John Lynch.

She will be assigned as SRO for Middlebrook School, Cider Mill School and Miller-Driscoll School.

Lynch said three officers applied for the SRO position and all were well-qualified. “We are fortunate to have such good officers for this position,” he said.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com