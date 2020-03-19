Wilton nail salons, barbers, ordered to close

WILTON — In an effort to further mitigate exposure to COVID-19, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice has ordered the closing of all hair and nail salons and barbers in Wilton.

The businesses were ordered closed effective at 4 p.m. today, March 19.

Vanderslice issued the closures as Executive Order No. 2, following the town’s Declaration of Local Civic Preparedness Emergency which was enacted on Monday.

The announcement follows yesterday’s first executive order which limited salons and barbers to appointments only, and banned walk-ins.

COVID-19 claimed its first deaths in Connecticut this week. An 88-year-old Ridgefield man who was living at an assisted-living facility died on Wednesday in Danbury Hospital. A 91-year-old man from New Canaan, the second victim in the state, died today in Norwalk Hospital.

