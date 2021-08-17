Wilton mulling moratorium on retail cannabis stores

3
WILTON — On the heels of recreational marijuana being legalized at the state level earlier this summer, the Wilton Planning and Zoning Commission, along with Town Planner Michael Wrinn, discussed bringing the topic of a retail cannabis moratorium to a public hearing.
“Retail will be coming,” Wrinn said of the recreational dispensaries that are beginning to apply for zoning applications across the state following the bill’s passage. “The town has the ability to prohibit or have a moratorium until we get our hands around what this actually means.”