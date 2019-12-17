Wilton molestation case may be settled

Jury selection is scheduled to take place in the Doe lawsuit on Jan. 14, but both sides are scheduled for mediation in early February. Jury selection is scheduled to take place in the Doe lawsuit on Jan. 14, but both sides are scheduled for mediation in early February. Photo: Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton molestation case may be settled 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Opposing parties in the molestation lawsuit filed by a Wilton family against the town and Board of Educaiton are scheduled to appear before a mediator on Feb. 4, 2020, according to papers filed by the plaintiffs’ attorney.

Paul Slager of Silver Golub & Teitell submitted a motion for a continuance on Dec. 16 regarding John Doe PPA v. Wilton Board of Education Et Al. Jury selection is scheduled for Jan. 14, but Slager requested the continuance because of a conflict with another trial in Stamford on Jan. 17.

In addition, he indicated “the parties are actively exploring settlement and have agreed to mediate this case on Feb. 4, 2020.”

The lawsuit revolves around allegations by a family that their son, who was 4 at the time, was molested by former Miller-Driscoll paraprofessional Eric Von Kohorn while a student in the preschool during the 2013-14 school year. The mother, father and child are plaintiffs in the suit filed Oct. 14, 2016.

The lawsuit alleges that during the winter/spring semester of the 2013-14 school year, Von Kohorn sexually exploited the boy by taking digital photographs of him while his pants were down in the bathroom, resulting in extensive permanent emotional and psychological injuries to the boy.

Attorneys for the town filed two motions for summary judgment, each of which was denied.