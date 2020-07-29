Wilton middle school is getting a new principal

Brian Fagan, former asiistant superintendent, was honored at the 20th anniversary celebration of the High School Scholarship Foundation of Fairfield in 2009.

WILTON — Middlebrook School will have a new principal when full-time classes begin on Aug. 31.

Brian Fagan, a retired administrator, will head the school that serves sixth through eighth graders, following the resignation of principal Lauren Feltz, who is leaving to become principal of Deep River Elementary School in Deep River, Conn. The Region School District #4 Board of Education approved her appointment on July 28.

Feltz has been in and out of Wilton since 1997, when she began her career as a teacher at the Driscoll School. She stayed there for 13 years before moving on to administrative appointments in Berlin and Middlebury, Conn.

Feltz returned to Wilton as principal of Middlebrook School in 2016, where she has overseen curriculum work and a number of school improvement efforts.

According to a statement from Wilton Public Schools, Feltz said her passion for elementary education led her to make a career change. Her final day here will be Aug. 11.

Fagan, a retired administrator with 50 years of experience in public education, will take over as interim principal on Aug. 12.

He has held a number of roles in the Fairfield Public Schools, including elementary school principal, middle school principal, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, interim superintendent, and deputy superintendent.

After retiring from Fairfield, Fagan worked in the Westport, Norwalk and Trumbull school districts in a number of interim positions including assistant superintendent of schools, coordinator of social studies K-8 and 6-12, and director of continuing education.

When he left Westport as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in 2011, Superintendent of Schools Elliott Landon said, “Brian is the consummate professional administrator. He is intelligent, reflective, caring, devoted to what he does and gives himself selflessly in the pursuit of high quality education throughout the district. We’re going to miss him.”

Most recently, the press release said, Fagan has served in interim roles in the Wilton Public Schools.

More information about how staff and families can connect with Fagan will be released in the weeks to come, the district said. Plans for a formal search for the next Middlebrook School principal will be shared at a later date.

Fagan, who lives in Sandy Hook, is also a member of the board of directors of the Everwonder Children’s Museum in Newtown, according to its website, everwondermuseum.org.