WILTON — With the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut up to 159, with 102 in Fairfield County, and three reported deaths, Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice is advising residents to behave as if they have the virus.

WILTON — With the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut up to 159, with 102 in Fairfield County, and three reported deaths, Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice is advising residents to behave as if they have the virus.

“Healthy police, fire, EMS personnel and volunteers, along with adequate supplies to allow them to perform their responsibilities, are our highest priority,” she said in a post on the town’s website.

“The best way you can show gratitude for these frontline employees and volunteers is to behave as if you have the virus and help reduce the spread. If you have a fever, cough and/or shortness of breath, don’t call 9-1-1, call your doctor,” she said.

Overtime is high with emergency service workers and members of the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corp are working double shifts to ensure adequate coverage, according to Vanderslice.

“Statewide low levels of necessary protective gear continues to be a concern,” she said.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health has stopped performing contact tracing, the process of identifying persons who may have come into contact with an infected person, and is leaving the responsibility to the local health department, Vanderslice said.

“Health Director Barry Bogle has assumed responsibility, but we can’t assume we are receiving complete information. Therefore, if you have had direct contact with someone who received a confirmed or presumptive positive coronavirus test and you have not been contacted by the Wilton Health Department, please contact the department to report your contact,” she said.

Nearby, Norwalk Hospital is performing drive-thru coronavirus testing. Referral from a physician is required.

