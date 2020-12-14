Wilton menorah is lit on fourth night of Hanukkah Jeannette Ross Dec. 14, 2020 Updated: Dec. 14, 2020 4:15 p.m.
The menorah was lit on the fourth night of Hanukkah on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at the Wilton Town Green by Rabbi Levi Stone of the Schneerson Center.
John Reznikoff of Wilton and Rabbi Levi Stone of the Schneerson Center dance after the menorah was lit on the fourth night of Hanukkah on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the Wilton Town Green.
Rabbi Hecht of Beth Israel Synagogue Chabad in Norwalk helps John Reznikoff of Wilton light the menorah on the fourth night Hanukkah on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at the Wilton Town Green.
John Reznikoff of Wilton lights the menorah on the fourth night of Hanukkah on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at the Wilton Town Green. The event, which was organized by the Schneerson Center in Westport, limited crowds due to COVID-19 restrictions. It was carried on Facebook Live.
Rabbi Levi Stone of the Schneerson Center speaks before the menorah was lit on the fourth night of Hanukkah on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at the Wilton Town Green.
WILTON — A small crowd gathered on the town green just before sunset on Sunday, Dec. 13, for the traditional lighting of the menorah on the fourth night of Hanukkah.
Each year, Rabbi Levi Stone visits to lead event organized by the Schneerson Center in Westport. This year, Wilton resident John Reznikoff did the honors with assistance from Rabbi Hecht of Beth Israel Synagogue Chabad in Norwalk.