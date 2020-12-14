Skip to main content
Wilton menorah is lit on fourth night of Hanukkah

Jeannette Ross
WILTON — A small crowd gathered on the town green just before sunset on Sunday, Dec. 13, for the traditional lighting of the menorah on the fourth night of Hanukkah.

Each year, Rabbi Levi Stone visits to lead event organized by the Schneerson Center in Westport. This year, Wilton resident John Reznikoff did the honors with assistance from Rabbi Hecht of Beth Israel Synagogue Chabad in Norwalk.

Hanukkah, the festival of lights, celebrates the victory of the Maccabees over their Greek Syrian oppressors in the land of Israel and the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem with the lighting of the menorah. Although the Maccabees had only one day’s supply of olive oil it miraculously lasted eight full days until new oil was obtained.

Hanukkah began Dec. 10 and concludes Dec. 18. The event was also viewable on Facebook Live: facebook.com/SchneersonCenterCT.