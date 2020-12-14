Wilton menorah is lit on fourth night of Hanukkah

WILTON — A small crowd gathered on the town green just before sunset on Sunday, Dec. 13, for the traditional lighting of the menorah on the fourth night of Hanukkah.

Each year, Rabbi Levi Stone visits to lead event organized by the Schneerson Center in Westport. This year, Wilton resident John Reznikoff did the honors with assistance from Rabbi Hecht of Beth Israel Synagogue Chabad in Norwalk.