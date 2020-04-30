Wilton meditation classes benefit food pantry

WILTON — It’s possible to feed the soul and the body.

That is what The Pilates Advantage is attempting to do with its free online meditation classes that will take place on Thursday nights at 7:30, beginning April 30.

The pilates studio on Danbury Road is asking people interested in taking the class to support Wilton’s food pantry by making a financial donation to the Wilton Community Assistance Fund. Checks may be mailed to the Wilton Police Department at 240 Danbury Road, Wilton, CT 06897. Food donations may also be dropped off at the shed at police headquarters.

The classes will be led by Samantha Gosein of Conscious Unity. She is a certified meditation guide as well as a certified Yoga Nidra practitioner who specializes in intuitive spiritual counseling, sound healing, and has been teaching guided meditation for five years.

Yoga Nidra is a sleep-based guided meditation. According to a press release, practicing meditation has been proven to reduce stress, improve sleep, lower blood pressure, ease pain and improve overall health.

“Our mission at The Pilates Advantage is to support the community while offering classes to help center and align your mind and body through a holistic approach,” owner Mary Beth Young said. “With this offering we hope to raise funds for the Wilton Food Pantry and bring a sense of balance and peace while helping to alleviate feelings of anxiety at this unusual time.”

The Zoom meeting may be joined at https://bit.ly/3bLfilV.

The meeting ID is 899 3021 7521 and the password is 061430.

The meditation class will last for approximately 40 to 50 minutes. Participants are asked to enter the Zoom room a few minutes early. The meeting will be locked five minutes after the scheduled time to honor the participants’ uninterrupted experience. Video participation is not required as this is a guided sleep-based meditation. Lying down is recommended, with blankets, pillows, and comfortable clothing.

For more information and additional online class offerings, visit thepilatesadvantagect.com or follow on Facebook @thepilatesadvantagect.