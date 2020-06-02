Wilton medical faciltiy proposed for Route 7

WILTON — At its most recent meeting the Planning and Zoning Commission opened a public hearing for a medical facility proposed for the building at 60 Danbury Road (Route 7).

The applicants Wilton Medical Realty, LLC, seek to convert the entire 77,212-square-foot building from general office space to an ambulatory surgical center and medical offices.

This building is part of an office condominium consisting of 50, 60, and 64 Danbury Road. The building in question is three stories high at the center of the property.

An existing multilevel parking garage is to the rear. Site access is a single traffic-signal-controlled driveway to Danbury Road.

Representing the owner, attorney Casey Healy of Gregory and Adams explained to the board on May 26 that at the moment there is no proposal to change the drop-off at the front of the building. No other changes to the exterior of the building or the site are anticipated, he said.

The building would operate on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The parking requirement for medical uses is one space per 200 square feet, while general office space is one space per 300 square feet of gross floor area. As such, the parking garage would be expanded in phases, allowing for a total of 1,246 spaces on the site.

A traffic report submitted by Tighe & Bond found no significant impact on traffic operations or safety on Danbury Road from the proposal.

The property is served by public sanitary sewer and water, according to Town Planner Michael Wrinn.

Given that there are no exterior changes, no referral is required to the Architectural Review Board or the Inland Wetlands Commission. The Department of Public Works reviewed the project and had no objections for it to continue on the approval process.

There was no public comment at the meeting, which was held remotely via videoconference.