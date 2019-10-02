Wilton meadow in the early morning

The changing of the seasons was caught by Keith Overland as he walked past Slaughter Field Saturday morning near the intersection of Nod Hill Road and Piper’s Hill.

The property is owned by the Wilton Land Trust and a number of native plants can be found there including common cinquefoil, sheep sorrell, swamp dewberry and hedge bedstraw.

Thanks to its high hilltop and minimal light pollution, it is a popular site for stargazing. Several stargazing events have been held there in recent years, presented by the Wilton Conservation Commission, Norwalk River Watershed Association, Wilton Garden Club, Wilton Land Conservation Trust and Woodcock Nature Center.