Wilton may extend coronavirus property tax deferral

The Wilton Board of Selectmen, clockwise from lower left, Ross Tartell, Deborah McFadden, Josh Cole, Lori Bufano and First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice and Chief Financial Officer Ann Kelly-Lenz approved a coronaivrus tax deferment program on Tuesday, April 21.

WILTON — The Board of Selectmen is holding a special meeting tonight, July 15 at 8 p.m. to possibly extend the deadline for residents to apply for the special coronavirus property tax deferral.

“We adopted the program with an application deadline of June 15. Since that date, we have heard from approximately six people who wanted to file, but didn’t know about the deadline. I am recommending that we reopen the application period to July 16 to July 31. Taxes are due on Aug. 3,” First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said in a memo on the town’s website.

The board voted unanimously on April 21 to approve a tax deferment program as required by Gov. Ned Lamont’s Executive Order 7S.

The program allows eligible taxpayers a deferment by 90 days of any taxes on real property, personal property or motor vehicles, or municipal water, sewer and electric rates, charges or assessments.

Eligible taxpayers, businesses, nonprofits, and residents are those that attest to and document significant economic impact by COVID-19, and/or those that document they are providing relief to those significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other agenda items

Another item on the selectmen’s agenda is discussion of allocating excess BOS FY2020 budget savings to the road paving operating expense budget.

“We anticipate we will have additional savings beyond that which were identified in May and used by the Board of Finance to reduce the FY2021 mill rate,” said Vanderslice. “We would like to reclassify any budget savings to the operating budget line item for road paving. That will free up an equivalent amount in bonded monies and allow us to perform additional paving. We expect to have spent all authorized bonded monies by early September. We are investigating the possibility of approving bonding for road paving to allow paving to continue until the adjourned vote in November.”

The board will also be discussing possible action/settlement on the lawsuit Lowthert, et al. v. Wilton Board of Education.

A lawsuit was initiated in November 2015 by Wilton residents Marissa and Christopher Lowthert on behalf of two of their children who were students at Miller-Driscoll School.

It alleges the children were injured after being subjected to wet building conditions, mold, poor indoor air quality, high carbon dioxide and poor ventilation at the school.

Named as defendants in the lawsuit are the Wilton Board of Education; Gary Richards, who was superintendent of schools at the time; former principal Cheryl-Jensen-Gerner; Ken Post, former operations director for the school district; and former First Selectman Bill Brennan.

The final agenda item is possible action related to collective bargaining agreements.

The selectmen are holding a closed executive session discussion at 7 p.m. to discuss the Lowthert case, collective bargaining and employee compensation.

Click HERE for a link to view the selectmen’s 8 p.m. special meeting.

